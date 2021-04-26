The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) is Bedrijfstakpensioenfonds Voor DE Media PNO’s 9th Largest Position

Bedrijfstakpensioenfonds Voor DE Media PNO trimmed its stake in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) by 7.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 94,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,000 shares during the period. The Estée Lauder Companies comprises 2.9% of Bedrijfstakpensioenfonds Voor DE Media PNO’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Bedrijfstakpensioenfonds Voor DE Media PNO’s holdings in The Estée Lauder Companies were worth $23,262,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies by 32.9% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 6,171,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,642,808,000 after purchasing an additional 1,528,409 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in The Estée Lauder Companies by 12.8% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,958,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $787,641,000 after purchasing an additional 336,491 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its stake in The Estée Lauder Companies by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 2,754,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $733,152,000 after purchasing an additional 69,926 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies by 11.1% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,381,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $633,859,000 after acquiring an additional 237,236 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in The Estée Lauder Companies during the fourth quarter valued at $616,628,000. 54.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on EL shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price objective on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from $239.00 to $258.00 in a report on Monday, December 28th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $290.00 to $340.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from $331.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from $299.00 to $336.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup increased their target price on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from $239.00 to $258.00 in a research report on Monday, December 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $291.91.

Shares of NYSE:EL opened at $313.79 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $294.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $262.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $113.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 191.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a 1 year low of $158.25 and a 1 year high of $316.29.

The Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $2.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by $0.92. The business had revenue of $4.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.49 billion. The Estée Lauder Companies had a net margin of 4.38% and a return on equity of 32.72%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.11 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 5.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th were given a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.68%. The Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.46%.

In other news, VP Sara E. Moss sold 17,576 shares of The Estée Lauder Companies stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.78, for a total transaction of $5,110,749.28. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 17,576 shares in the company, valued at $5,110,749.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Irvine O. Hockaday, Jr. sold 3,000 shares of The Estée Lauder Companies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $295.55, for a total transaction of $886,650.00. Insiders sold 2,149,073 shares of company stock worth $608,055,929 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 13.95% of the company’s stock.

About The Estée Lauder Companies

The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc manufactures and markets skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products. The company offers a range of skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

