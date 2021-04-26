The Force Protocol (FOR) Price Down 29.9% This Week

The Force Protocol (CURRENCY:FOR) traded down 0.6% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on April 26th. One The Force Protocol coin can currently be bought for $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, The Force Protocol has traded down 29.9% against the dollar. The Force Protocol has a market capitalization of $10.43 million and approximately $4.02 million worth of The Force Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here's how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

OMG Network (OMG) traded 17.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.14 or 0.00013252 BTC.

Thunder Token (TT) traded 18.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0188 or 0.00000035 BTC.

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded 13.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $217.56 or 0.00403975 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded 31.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0988 or 0.00000183 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded up 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00001826 BTC.

ROOBEE (ROOBEE) traded up 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0164 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Dracula Token (DRC) traded 24% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.57 or 0.00004775 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded up 136.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000217 BTC.

Digital Reserve Currency (DRC) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0096 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Bitcoin Confidential (BC) traded 78.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

The Force Protocol Profile

The Force Protocol (FOR) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It launched on November 5th, 2017. The Force Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 438,000,000 coins. The Force Protocol’s official Twitter account is @ForTubeFi . The Force Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/@theforceprotocol . The Reddit community for The Force Protocol is /r/The_Force_Protocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for The Force Protocol is www.theforceprotocol.com

According to CryptoCompare, “The Force Protocol project, also called distributed crypto-financial services protocols, which is an open-source blockchain platform, offers crypto-financial services solutions to developers. It offers cross-chain technology backed decentralized crypto-financial services with the under-layer standard data network of protocols. The project offers development convenience for decentralized finance applications through its SDK toolkit and APIs resources towards DAPP development and operation. This platform offers solutions for financial needs such as cross-platform assets transaction, shared trading volume, cross-chain communication, multiple blockchain crypto-assets collaterals backed stablecoin issuing, token bonds issuing, on-chain payment, settlement and clearing of transactions, etc. “

