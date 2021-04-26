The Goldman Sachs Group Begins Coverage on Alignment Healthcare (NASDAQ:ALHC)

The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Alignment Healthcare (NASDAQ:ALHC) in a note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage set a “neutral” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective would suggest a potential downside of 4.10% from the company’s current price.
Several other equities analysts also recently commented on ALHC. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Alignment Healthcare in a report on Monday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James started coverage on Alignment Healthcare in a report on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler began coverage on Alignment Healthcare in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America assumed coverage on Alignment Healthcare in a research report on Monday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $29.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on shares of Alignment Healthcare in a research note on Monday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.67.
NASDAQ ALHC traded up $1.36 during trading on Monday, reaching $26.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,433 shares, compared to its average volume of 673,621. Alignment Healthcare has a 1-year low of $16.32 and a 1-year high of $26.17.
Alignment Healthcare Company Profile
Alignment Healthcare, Inc provides a consumer-centric platform that delivers customized health care to seniors in the United States. It offers medicare advantage plans and health plan options to its partners and patients with customized care and service; and preferred provider organization offerings.
