The Goldman Sachs Group Begins Coverage on SEMrush (NASDAQ:SEMR)

Equities research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of SEMrush (NASDAQ:SEMR) in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage set a “neutral” rating and a $18.50 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 11.45% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on SEMR. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of SEMrush in a research report on Monday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of SEMrush in a research report on Monday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of SEMrush in a research note on Monday. They issued a “hold” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of SEMrush in a research report on Monday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on SEMrush in a research note on Monday. They set a “hold” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.75.

NASDAQ:SEMR opened at $16.60 on Monday. SEMrush has a 1-year low of $10.62 and a 1-year high of $18.12.

In related news, Director Roman Simonov purchased 13,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 29th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $14.00 per share, with a total value of $182,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 13,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $182,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website

SEMrush Holdings, Inc develops online visibility management software as a service (SaaS) platform. It helps businesses to run search engine optimization, pay-per-click, content, social media, and competitive research campaigns. The company offers insights and solutions to build, manage, and measure campaigns across various marketing channels.

