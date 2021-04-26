The Goldman Sachs Group Begins Coverage on Smart Share Global Limited American Depositary Shares (NYSE:EM)

Research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Smart Share Global Limited American Depositary Shares (NYSE:EM) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $13.90 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s target price indicates a potential upside of 68.08% from the company’s previous close.

Shares of Smart Share Global Limited American Depositary Shares stock opened at $8.27 on Monday. Smart Share Global Limited American Depositary Shares has a 12-month low of $7.06 and a 12-month high of $10.00.

About Smart Share Global Limited American Depositary Shares

Smart Share Global Limited, a consumer tech company, primarily engages in the mobile device charging business in the People's Republic of China. The company provides mobile device charging services through online and offline networks; and sells power banks. It offers services through its power banks, placed in points of interests (POIs) operated by its location partners, such as entertainment venues, restaurants, shopping centers, hotels, transportation hubs, and public spaces.

