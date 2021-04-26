The Goldman Sachs Group Begins Coverage on Smart Share Global Limited American Depositary Shares (NYSE:EM)

Research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Smart Share Global Limited American Depositary Shares (NYSE:EM) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $13.90 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s target price indicates a potential upside of 68.08% from the company’s previous close.
Shares of Smart Share Global Limited American Depositary Shares stock opened at $8.27 on Monday. Smart Share Global Limited American Depositary Shares has a 12-month low of $7.06 and a 12-month high of $10.00.
About Smart Share Global Limited American Depositary Shares
