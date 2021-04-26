The Goldman Sachs Group Boosts Autoliv (NYSE:ALV) Price Target to $123.00

Autoliv (NYSE:ALV) had its price objective increased by equities researchers at The Goldman Sachs Group from $111.00 to $123.00 in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the auto parts company’s stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 15.34% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Autoliv from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $80.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Kepler Capital Markets downgraded shares of Autoliv to a “hold” rating and set a $89.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Autoliv from $94.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Autoliv from $104.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Autoliv from $117.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Autoliv currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $93.65.

Get Autoliv alerts:

Shares of ALV stock traded up $0.79 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $106.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 435,316 shares, compared to its average volume of 490,398. The business has a fifty day moving average of $94.43 and a 200-day moving average of $90.23. The stock has a market cap of $9.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.59 and a beta of 1.91. Autoliv has a twelve month low of $52.93 and a twelve month high of $106.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.

Autoliv (NYSE:ALV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The auto parts company reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.40. The business had revenue of $2.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.17 billion. Autoliv had a net margin of 2.16% and a return on equity of 11.87%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.88 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Autoliv will post 2.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Jennifer Cheng sold 318 shares of Autoliv stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.39, for a total value of $29,062.02. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,957 shares in the company, valued at approximately $270,240.23. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Fredrik Westin sold 1,040 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.94, for a total transaction of $98,737.60. Following the sale, the insider now owns 2,080 shares in the company, valued at $197,475.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Liberty Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Autoliv in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Autoliv in the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC acquired a new position in shares of Autoliv in the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. Infini Master Fund acquired a new position in shares of Autoliv in the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of Autoliv in the fourth quarter worth approximately $58,000. Institutional investors own 35.25% of the company’s stock.

Autoliv Company Profile

Autoliv, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and supplies automotive safety systems to the automotive industry in Europe, the Americas, China, Japan, and rest of Asia. It offers passive safety systems, including modules and components for frontal-impact airbag protection systems, side-impact airbag protection systems, seatbelts, steering wheels, inflator technologies, and battery cable cutters, as well as protection systems for road users, such as pedestrians and cyclists.

Featured Story: Buy-Side Analysts

Receive News & Ratings for Autoliv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Autoliv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.