The Goldman Sachs Group Initiates Coverage on Design Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DSGN)

Investment analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Design Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DSGN) in a note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage set a “neutral” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 40.07% from the company’s previous close.

DSGN has been the topic of several other reports. SVB Leerink started coverage on shares of Design Therapeutics in a research note on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Design Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $42.00 price objective on the stock.

NASDAQ:DSGN traded up $0.72 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $19.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 449 shares, compared to its average volume of 232,489. Design Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $18.81 and a 1 year high of $50.50.

Design Therapeutics, Inc develops therapies for the treatment of degenerative disorders caused by nucleotide repeat expansions. The company engages in the development of a program for the treatment of Friedreich's ataxia and degenerative diseases such as Fragile X syndrome and myotonic dystrophy.

