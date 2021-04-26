The Goldman Sachs Group Upgrades Trip.com Group (NASDAQ:TCOM) to Buy

Trip.com Group (NASDAQ:TCOM) was upgraded by research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $47.00 price target on the stock, up from their prior price target of $43.00. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 20.05% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on TCOM. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Trip.com Group from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. UBS Group boosted their target price on Trip.com Group from $34.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Trip.com Group from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Cowen boosted their price objective on Trip.com Group from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Trip.com Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.33.

NASDAQ:TCOM traded up $0.61 on Monday, hitting $39.15. 48,994 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,975,940. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -71.37 and a beta of 1.33. Trip.com Group has a 52 week low of $22.35 and a 52 week high of $45.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $39.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.13.

Trip.com Group (NASDAQ:TCOM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 2nd. The company reported $1.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $1.47. The firm had revenue of $761.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $761.78 million. Trip.com Group had a negative return on equity of 2.45% and a negative net margin of 9.55%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 35.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.28 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Trip.com Group will post -0.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. raised its stake in shares of Trip.com Group by 533.0% during the 1st quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 633 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 533 shares in the last quarter. Newport Asia LLC raised its stake in shares of Trip.com Group by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Newport Asia LLC now owns 2,345,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,968,000 after purchasing an additional 31,400 shares in the last quarter. Deltec Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Trip.com Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,041,000. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH raised its stake in shares of Trip.com Group by 29.1% during the 1st quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH now owns 53,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,108,000 after purchasing an additional 12,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KCS Wealth Advisory raised its stake in Trip.com Group by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory now owns 13,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $539,000 after acquiring an additional 364 shares during the period.

Trip.com Group Limited operates as a travel service provider for accommodation reservation, transportation ticketing, packaged tours and in-destination, corporate travel management, and other travel-related services in China and internationally. It acts as an agent for hotel-related transactions and selling air tickets, as well as provides train, long-distance bus, and ferry tickets; travel insurance products, including flight delay insurance, air accident insurance, and baggage loss coverage; and air-ticket delivery, online check-in and seat selection, express security screening, real-time flight status tracker, and airport VIP lounge services.

