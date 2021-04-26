The Goldman Sachs Group Upgrades Trip.com Group (NASDAQ:TCOM) to Buy

Trip.com Group (NASDAQ:TCOM) was upgraded by research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $47.00 price target on the stock, up from their prior price target of $43.00. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 20.05% from the stock’s current price.
Several other research firms have also issued reports on TCOM. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Trip.com Group from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. UBS Group boosted their target price on Trip.com Group from $34.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Trip.com Group from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Cowen boosted their price objective on Trip.com Group from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Trip.com Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.33.
NASDAQ:TCOM traded up $0.61 on Monday, hitting $39.15. 48,994 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,975,940. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -71.37 and a beta of 1.33. Trip.com Group has a 52 week low of $22.35 and a 52 week high of $45.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $39.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.13.
Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. raised its stake in shares of Trip.com Group by 533.0% during the 1st quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 633 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 533 shares in the last quarter. Newport Asia LLC raised its stake in shares of Trip.com Group by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Newport Asia LLC now owns 2,345,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,968,000 after purchasing an additional 31,400 shares in the last quarter. Deltec Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Trip.com Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,041,000. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH raised its stake in shares of Trip.com Group by 29.1% during the 1st quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH now owns 53,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,108,000 after purchasing an additional 12,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KCS Wealth Advisory raised its stake in Trip.com Group by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory now owns 13,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $539,000 after acquiring an additional 364 shares during the period.
About Trip.com Group
Trip.com Group Limited operates as a travel service provider for accommodation reservation, transportation ticketing, packaged tours and in-destination, corporate travel management, and other travel-related services in China and internationally. It acts as an agent for hotel-related transactions and selling air tickets, as well as provides train, long-distance bus, and ferry tickets; travel insurance products, including flight delay insurance, air accident insurance, and baggage loss coverage; and air-ticket delivery, online check-in and seat selection, express security screening, real-time flight status tracker, and airport VIP lounge services.
