The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $504.16 Million

Wall Street analysts predict that The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN) will report $504.16 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for The Hain Celestial Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $494.54 million to $520.10 million. The Hain Celestial Group reported sales of $553.30 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 8.9%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, May 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that The Hain Celestial Group will report full-year sales of $2.01 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.00 billion to $2.04 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $2.01 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.97 billion to $2.06 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover The Hain Celestial Group.

The Hain Celestial Group (NASDAQ:HAIN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $528.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $522.50 million. The Hain Celestial Group had a return on equity of 7.27% and a net margin of 1.31%. The Hain Celestial Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.17 earnings per share.

Several brokerages recently commented on HAIN. Truist increased their target price on shares of The Hain Celestial Group from $40.00 to $50.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on The Hain Celestial Group from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Piper Sandler raised The Hain Celestial Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $42.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Maxim Group increased their price objective on The Hain Celestial Group from $44.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of The Hain Celestial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The Hain Celestial Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $39.54.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Hain Celestial Group by 23.8% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 6,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,000 after acquiring an additional 1,159 shares during the period. BOKF NA grew its holdings in The Hain Celestial Group by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. BOKF NA now owns 7,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,000 after buying an additional 507 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of The Hain Celestial Group by 3.4% in the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 21,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $929,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank boosted its position in shares of The Hain Celestial Group by 47.4% in the first quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 391 shares during the period. Finally, Scout Investments Inc. grew its stake in shares of The Hain Celestial Group by 211.7% in the first quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 763,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,298,000 after acquiring an additional 518,713 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HAIN opened at $40.90 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The Hain Celestial Group has a twelve month low of $25.36 and a twelve month high of $46.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 157.31 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a 50 day moving average of $43.74 and a 200-day moving average of $39.87.

The Hain Celestial Group Company Profile

The Hain Celestial Group, Inc manufactures, markets, and sells organic and natural products in United States, United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through two segments, North America and International. The company offers infant formula; infant, toddler, and kids food; plant-based beverages and frozen desserts, such as soy, rice, oat, almond, and coconut; and condiments.

