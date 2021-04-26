The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Shares Bought by Washington Trust Bank

Washington Trust Bank grew its holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 13.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 45,101 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 5,300 shares during the quarter. The Home Depot comprises 1.7% of Washington Trust Bank’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Washington Trust Bank’s holdings in The Home Depot were worth $13,767,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Wealth Enhancement & Preservation of GA LLC lifted its holdings in The Home Depot by 0.7% in the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement & Preservation of GA LLC now owns 4,577 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,466,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the period. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA boosted its holdings in The Home Depot by 1.7% during the first quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA now owns 1,892 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $578,000 after buying an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA grew its position in The Home Depot by 0.7% during the first quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 4,613 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,408,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the period. Detalus Advisors LLC increased its holdings in The Home Depot by 2.0% in the first quarter. Detalus Advisors LLC now owns 1,749 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $534,000 after buying an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amarillo National Bank lifted its position in shares of The Home Depot by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Amarillo National Bank now owns 1,372 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $364,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.71% of the company’s stock.

Get The Home Depot alerts:

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group raised their price objective on The Home Depot from $305.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Citigroup assumed coverage on The Home Depot in a research note on Monday, March 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $288.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $319.00 target price on shares of The Home Depot in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell initiated coverage on shares of The Home Depot in a report on Monday, March 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $288.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of The Home Depot from $310.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the company. The Home Depot has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $304.65.

NYSE HD opened at $323.89 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $348.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.02, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.39, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.36. The Home Depot, Inc. has a one year low of $203.85 and a one year high of $328.83. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $297.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $279.86.

The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The home improvement retailer reported $2.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.02. The Home Depot had a net margin of 9.94% and a negative return on equity of 910.85%. The business had revenue of $32.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.10 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.28 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 11.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 11th were given a $1.65 dividend. This is an increase from The Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 10th. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.04%. The Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is presently 64.39%.

The Home Depot Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, building materials, lawn and garden products, and dÃ©cor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

See Also: When is a capital gain realized?

Receive News & Ratings for The Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.