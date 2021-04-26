The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) PT Raised to $330.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) had its price target upped by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $285.00 to $330.00 in a research report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the home improvement retailer’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 2.53% from the company’s previous close.
Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Citigroup began coverage on The Home Depot in a research report on Monday, March 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $288.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of The Home Depot from $310.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zelman & Associates cut shares of The Home Depot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Guggenheim upgraded shares of The Home Depot from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $310.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $319.00 price objective on shares of The Home Depot in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Home Depot has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $304.65.
Shares of HD stock traded down $2.03 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $321.86. 22,168 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,554,616. The Home Depot has a fifty-two week low of $214.01 and a fifty-two week high of $328.83. The firm has a market cap of $346.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.39. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $297.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $279.86.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HD. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of The Home Depot during the 4th quarter valued at about $3,153,816,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in The Home Depot by 10.6% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,028,573 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,929,410,000 after acquiring an additional 1,058,223 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in The Home Depot by 19.7% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,142,046 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,631,450,000 after acquiring an additional 1,011,984 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of The Home Depot by 11.8% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 9,402,719 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,497,550,000 after purchasing an additional 991,241 shares during the period. Finally, Flossbach Von Storch AG lifted its holdings in shares of The Home Depot by 152.9% in the 4th quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 894,230 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $237,525,000 after purchasing an additional 540,700 shares during the last quarter. 68.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About The Home Depot
The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, building materials, lawn and garden products, and dÃ©cor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.
Featured Story: What Is Dividend Yield and How Do You Calculate It?
Receive News & Ratings for The Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.