The Howard Hughes Co. (NYSE:HHC) is PM CAPITAL Ltd’s 3rd Largest Position

PM CAPITAL Ltd grew its holdings in The Howard Hughes Co. (NYSE:HHC) by 0.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 570,735 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the quarter. The Howard Hughes makes up about 9.9% of PM CAPITAL Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. PM CAPITAL Ltd owned approximately 1.03% of The Howard Hughes worth $54,294,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in HHC. Berman Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of The Howard Hughes in the 4th quarter worth approximately $77,000. Harbor Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of The Howard Hughes in the 4th quarter worth approximately $206,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new position in shares of The Howard Hughes in the 4th quarter worth approximately $207,000. FDx Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of The Howard Hughes in the 4th quarter worth approximately $211,000. Finally, Zuckerman Investment Group LLC bought a new position in shares of The Howard Hughes in the 4th quarter worth approximately $219,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.93% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on HHC shares. BWS Financial increased their target price on The Howard Hughes from $80.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on The Howard Hughes from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised The Howard Hughes from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $105.75.

Shares of The Howard Hughes stock traded up $0.54 on Monday, reaching $106.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 585 shares, compared to its average volume of 333,708. The company has a market capitalization of $5.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -104.88 and a beta of 1.60. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $98.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $83.70. The Howard Hughes Co. has a 52 week low of $41.64 and a 52 week high of $107.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

The Howard Hughes (NYSE:HHC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The financial services provider reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.70) by $0.58. The Howard Hughes had a positive return on equity of 1.06% and a negative net margin of 2.68%. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.03) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that The Howard Hughes Co. will post -1.49 EPS for the current year.

In other The Howard Hughes news, Director Allen J. Model bought 4,300 shares of The Howard Hughes stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $97.17 per share, with a total value of $417,831.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 20,637 shares in the company, valued at $2,005,297.29. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 35.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The Howard Hughes Corporation owns, manages, and develops commercial, residential, and hospitality operating properties in the United States. It operates through four segments: Operating Assets; Master Planned Communities (MPCs); Seaport District; and Strategic Developments. As of December 31, 2020, the Operating Assets segment owned 15 retail, 33 office, 12 multi-family, 3 hospitality, and 13 other operating assets and investments primarily located in The Woodlands, Texas; Chicago, Illinois; Columbia, Maryland; Las Vegas, Nevada; and Honolulu, Hawaii.

