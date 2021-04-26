The Lovesac Company (NASDAQ:LOVE) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

The Lovesac Company (NASDAQ:LOVE) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nine analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $80.00.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on LOVE shares. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on The Lovesac from $60.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on The Lovesac from $65.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Roth Capital raised their price objective on The Lovesac from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. BTIG Research raised their price objective on The Lovesac from $62.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, DA Davidson raised their price objective on The Lovesac from $57.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th.

The Lovesac stock opened at $70.47 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $61.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.61. The Lovesac has a one year low of $10.17 and a one year high of $74.27. The firm has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a PE ratio of -542.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 13.79 and a beta of 2.58.

The Lovesac (NASDAQ:LOVE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 13th. The company reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.79. The Lovesac had a negative return on equity of 1.84% and a negative net margin of 0.55%. The firm had revenue of $129.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $116.13 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.37 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 40.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that The Lovesac will post 0.1 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Shawn David Nelson sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.00, for a total value of $414,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Andrew R. Heyer sold 210,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.39, for a total value of $12,471,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 321,000 shares of company stock valued at $18,532,800. Corporate insiders own 31.31% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new stake in The Lovesac in the 4th quarter valued at about $270,000. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in The Lovesac during the 4th quarter worth approximately $295,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in The Lovesac by 56.2% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $313,000 after purchasing an additional 4,241 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG bought a new stake in The Lovesac during the 4th quarter worth approximately $359,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in The Lovesac by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 14,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $411,000 after purchasing an additional 997 shares in the last quarter. 84.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Lovesac Company Profile

The Lovesac Company designs, manufactures, and sells foam filled furniture, sectional couches, and related accessories. The company offers sactionals, such as seats and sides; sacs, including foam beanbag chairs; and accessories comprising drink holders, foot sac blankets, decorative pillows, fitted seat tables, and ottomans.

