The Michaels Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:MIK) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

The Michaels Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:MIK) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $17.17.

Several brokerages have issued reports on MIK. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of The Michaels Companies from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $22.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Loop Capital reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 target price (down from $25.00) on shares of The Michaels Companies in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The Michaels Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of The Michaels Companies in a research report on Sunday, March 14th.

In other news, CAO Jim Sullivan sold 11,437 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.96, for a total value of $251,156.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 60,477 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,328,074.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MIK. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. increased its stake in shares of The Michaels Companies by 317.9% in the fourth quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. now owns 2,419,539 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $31,478,000 after buying an additional 1,840,567 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of The Michaels Companies in the fourth quarter worth $13,700,000. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Michaels Companies in the fourth quarter worth $790,000. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in shares of The Michaels Companies by 1,007.7% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 811,052 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $10,552,000 after buying an additional 737,833 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of The Michaels Companies by 29.9% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,699,700 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $30,831,000 after buying an additional 620,679 shares during the period.

MIK stock opened at $21.97 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $21.92 and a 200-day moving average of $14.75. The Michaels Companies has a 12 month low of $1.86 and a 12 month high of $22.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.65 and a beta of 3.18.

The Michaels Companies (NASDAQ:MIK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 3rd. The specialty retailer reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.12. The Michaels Companies had a net margin of 4.36% and a negative return on equity of 20.17%. The company had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.83 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.26 earnings per share. The Michaels Companies’s revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that The Michaels Companies will post 2.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Michaels Companies, Inc owns and operates arts and crafts specialty retail stores for hobbyist and do-it-yourself home decorators in the United States and Canada. It operates Michaels stores that offer approximately 45,000 basic and seasonal stock-keeping units (SKUs) in arts, crafts, framing, floral, and home dÃ©cor and seasonal merchandise.

