The Middleby Co. (NASDAQ:MIDD) to Post Q3 2021 Earnings of $1.79 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts

The Middleby Co. (NASDAQ:MIDD) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group upped their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of The Middleby in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, April 21st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Boroditsky now forecasts that the industrial products company will post earnings of $1.79 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.76. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for The Middleby’s Q4 2021 earnings at $2.21 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $7.64 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $2.63 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $9.20 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $2.23 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $9.98 EPS.

The Middleby (NASDAQ:MIDD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $729.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $694.90 million. The Middleby had a net margin of 10.28% and a return on equity of 15.18%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.00 earnings per share.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on MIDD. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of The Middleby from $150.00 to $225.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of The Middleby from $140.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of The Middleby from $192.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of The Middleby from $155.00 to $169.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of The Middleby from $195.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $175.56.

Shares of NASDAQ MIDD opened at $182.06 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $166.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $137.94. The Middleby has a 1-year low of $49.11 and a 1-year high of $185.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.09 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd lifted its stake in The Middleby by 137.7% in the 4th quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 6,626 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $854,000 after purchasing an additional 3,839 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in The Middleby by 22.9% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 95,216 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $12,275,000 after purchasing an additional 17,771 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in The Middleby by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 350,588 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $45,198,000 after purchasing an additional 3,271 shares in the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp lifted its stake in The Middleby by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 363,715 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $60,286,000 after purchasing an additional 16,814 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in The Middleby in the 4th quarter worth approximately $642,000.

The Middleby Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, marketing, and distribution of foodservice equipment. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Foodservice Equipment Group, Food Processing Equipment Group, Residential Kitchen Equipment Group, and Corporate and Other. The Commercial Foodservice Equipment Group segment manufactures, sells, and distributes foodservice equipment for the restaurant and institutional kitchen industry.

