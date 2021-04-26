The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) Shares Sold by Nwam LLC

Nwam LLC cut its position in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) by 8.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 169,285 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 16,105 shares during the period. Nwam LLC’s holdings in The Mosaic were worth $5,351,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MOS. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in The Mosaic during the 4th quarter valued at about $114,687,000. King Street Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of The Mosaic in the third quarter valued at approximately $51,430,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Mosaic by 184.7% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,373,400 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $54,612,000 after purchasing an additional 1,539,700 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in shares of The Mosaic by 82.6% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,911,423 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $66,992,000 after purchasing an additional 1,316,679 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in The Mosaic by 164.1% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,714,873 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $39,459,000 after buying an additional 1,065,629 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.82% of the company’s stock.

Get The Mosaic alerts:

Shares of NYSE:MOS traded up $1.04 on Monday, hitting $34.99. 127,776 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,713,337. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.31. The Mosaic Company has a 1-year low of $9.57 and a 1-year high of $35.20. The company has a market capitalization of $13.26 billion, a PE ratio of -12.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.81. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $31.98 and its 200 day moving average is $25.62.

The Mosaic (NYSE:MOS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The basic materials company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.37. The company had revenue of $2.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.30 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.29) EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that The Mosaic Company will post 0.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Citigroup raised The Mosaic from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $26.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Monday, January 25th. TheStreet raised shares of The Mosaic from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of The Mosaic from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of The Mosaic from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on The Mosaic from $25.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.29.

The Mosaic Profile

The Mosaic Company, through its subsidiaries, produces and markets concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. It owns and operates mines, which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients, such as diammonium phosphate, monoammonium phosphate, and ammoniated phosphate products; and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients primarily under the Biofos and Nexfos brand names, as well as produces a double sulfate of potash magnesia product under K-Mag brand name.

Recommended Story: Pattern Day Trader – What is the PDT Rule?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MOS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS).

Receive News & Ratings for The Mosaic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Mosaic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.