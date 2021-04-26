The Mosaic (MOS) – Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of The Mosaic (NYSE: MOS) recently:

4/21/2021 – The Mosaic was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $34.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Earnings estimates for Mosaic for the first quarter have been increasing over the past month. The company is likely to gain from higher demand for fertilizers. Demand for phosphate and potash in North America has been strong in 2020, and the momentum is likely to continue this year. Strong grower economics are driving fertilizer demand globally. The acquisition of Vale Fertilizantes is also expected to deliver significant synergies. The company is also expected to benefit from its cost-reduction initiatives. Its efforts to lower debt are also encouraging. Also, Mosaic has outperformed the industry in the past year. However, Mosaic faces challenges from lower phosphate demand in China and operational issues in the Fertilizantes unit. Further, the company faces headwind from higher raw material costs due to tight supply.”

4/19/2021 – The Mosaic was upgraded by analysts at Berenberg Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $40.00 price target on the stock.

4/13/2021 – The Mosaic was upgraded by analysts at Berenberg Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $40.00 price target on the stock.

4/5/2021 – The Mosaic had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $36.00 to $42.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

3/3/2021 – The Mosaic had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $25.00 to $32.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

3/2/2021 – The Mosaic was upgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating.

2/25/2021 – The Mosaic had its price target raised by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $35.00 to $37.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

2/25/2021 – The Mosaic had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $25.00 to $32.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

MOS traded up $0.83 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $34.78. 4,665,118 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,773,026. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.62. The company has a market cap of $13.18 billion, a PE ratio of -12.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The Mosaic Company has a one year low of $9.57 and a one year high of $35.27.

The Mosaic (NYSE:MOS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The basic materials company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.37. The company had revenue of $2.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.30 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.29) EPS. On average, research analysts expect that The Mosaic Company will post 0.47 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of The Mosaic by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 885,802 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $20,382,000 after acquiring an additional 51,067 shares during the last quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP acquired a new stake in The Mosaic during the fourth quarter worth $14,370,000. Nwam LLC boosted its stake in The Mosaic by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 185,390 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,266,000 after buying an additional 15,020 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in The Mosaic by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 632,812 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $14,561,000 after buying an additional 6,757 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Phoenix Holdings Ltd. boosted its stake in The Mosaic by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,482,019 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $34,042,000 after buying an additional 71,622 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.82% of the company’s stock.

The Mosaic Company, through its subsidiaries, produces and markets concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. It owns and operates mines, which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients, such as diammonium phosphate, monoammonium phosphate, and ammoniated phosphate products; and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients primarily under the Biofos and Nexfos brand names, as well as produces a double sulfate of potash magnesia product under K-Mag brand name.

