The Mosaic (MOS) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Monday

The Mosaic (NYSE:MOS) will be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Monday, May 3rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.49 per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

The Mosaic (NYSE:MOS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The basic materials company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.37. The company had revenue of $2.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.30 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.29) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect The Mosaic to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get The Mosaic alerts:

Shares of MOS opened at $33.95 on Monday. The Mosaic has a 1 year low of $9.57 and a 1 year high of $35.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.62. The stock has a market cap of $12.87 billion, a PE ratio of -11.83, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.81.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on MOS shares. Barclays increased their target price on The Mosaic from $19.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on The Mosaic from $25.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. BNP Paribas began coverage on The Mosaic in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock. Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on The Mosaic in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Citigroup upgraded The Mosaic from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $26.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Monday, January 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.29.

The Mosaic Company Profile

The Mosaic Company, through its subsidiaries, produces and markets concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. It owns and operates mines, which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients, such as diammonium phosphate, monoammonium phosphate, and ammoniated phosphate products; and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients primarily under the Biofos and Nexfos brand names, as well as produces a double sulfate of potash magnesia product under K-Mag brand name.

Further Reading: Market Indexes

Receive News & Ratings for The Mosaic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Mosaic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.