The Mosaic (NYSE:MOS) Sets New 12-Month High at $35.26

The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $35.26 and last traded at $35.23, with a volume of 65231 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $33.95.
Several brokerages have commented on MOS. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of The Mosaic from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. TheStreet raised shares of The Mosaic from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on The Mosaic in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $33.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of The Mosaic from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of The Mosaic from $34.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Friday, February 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.29.
The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company has a market capitalization of $13.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.22, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $31.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.62.
Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in The Mosaic by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 885,802 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $20,382,000 after acquiring an additional 51,067 shares in the last quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP bought a new position in The Mosaic during the fourth quarter worth about $14,370,000. Nwam LLC lifted its holdings in The Mosaic by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 185,390 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,266,000 after acquiring an additional 15,020 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in The Mosaic by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 632,812 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $14,561,000 after acquiring an additional 6,757 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Phoenix Holdings Ltd. lifted its holdings in The Mosaic by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,482,019 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $34,042,000 after acquiring an additional 71,622 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.82% of the company’s stock.
The Mosaic Company Profile (NYSE:MOS)
The Mosaic Company, through its subsidiaries, produces and markets concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. It owns and operates mines, which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients, such as diammonium phosphate, monoammonium phosphate, and ammoniated phosphate products; and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients primarily under the Biofos and Nexfos brand names, as well as produces a double sulfate of potash magnesia product under K-Mag brand name.
