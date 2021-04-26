The Mosaic (NYSE:MOS) Sets New 12-Month High at $35.26

The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $35.26 and last traded at $35.23, with a volume of 65231 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $33.95.

Several brokerages have commented on MOS. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of The Mosaic from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. TheStreet raised shares of The Mosaic from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on The Mosaic in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $33.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of The Mosaic from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of The Mosaic from $34.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Friday, February 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.29.

Get The Mosaic alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company has a market capitalization of $13.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.22, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $31.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.62.

The Mosaic (NYSE:MOS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The basic materials company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.37. The company had revenue of $2.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.30 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.29) earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that The Mosaic Company will post 0.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in The Mosaic by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 885,802 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $20,382,000 after acquiring an additional 51,067 shares in the last quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP bought a new position in The Mosaic during the fourth quarter worth about $14,370,000. Nwam LLC lifted its holdings in The Mosaic by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 185,390 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,266,000 after acquiring an additional 15,020 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in The Mosaic by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 632,812 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $14,561,000 after acquiring an additional 6,757 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Phoenix Holdings Ltd. lifted its holdings in The Mosaic by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,482,019 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $34,042,000 after acquiring an additional 71,622 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.82% of the company’s stock.

The Mosaic Company Profile (NYSE:MOS)

The Mosaic Company, through its subsidiaries, produces and markets concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. It owns and operates mines, which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients, such as diammonium phosphate, monoammonium phosphate, and ammoniated phosphate products; and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients primarily under the Biofos and Nexfos brand names, as well as produces a double sulfate of potash magnesia product under K-Mag brand name.

Featured Article: Understanding the different types of bonds

Receive News & Ratings for The Mosaic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Mosaic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.