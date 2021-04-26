The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) Shares Purchased by Ramsay Stattman Vela & Price Inc.

Ramsay Stattman Vela & Price Inc. increased its position in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) by 1.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 72,401 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 908 shares during the period. The Procter & Gamble accounts for about 2.6% of Ramsay Stattman Vela & Price Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Ramsay Stattman Vela & Price Inc.’s holdings in The Procter & Gamble were worth $9,805,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Global Trust Asset Management LLC grew its stake in The Procter & Gamble by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 8,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,140,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH grew its stake in The Procter & Gamble by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH now owns 17,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,479,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. West Oak Capital LLC lifted its holdings in The Procter & Gamble by 0.5% in the first quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 17,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,390,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Emerald Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in The Procter & Gamble by 2.4% in the first quarter. Emerald Advisors LLC now owns 3,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $462,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moseley Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in The Procter & Gamble by 1.0% in the first quarter. Moseley Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,111,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. 63.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other The Procter & Gamble news, insider Deborah P. Majoras sold 12,872 shares of The Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.47, for a total transaction of $1,743,769.84. Also, Director Nelson Peltz sold 408,880 shares of The Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.71, for a total transaction of $52,626,944.80. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,357 shares in the company, valued at $689,499.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 560,215 shares of company stock worth $72,179,449. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE PG opened at $133.94 on Monday. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 12 month low of $111.25 and a 12 month high of $146.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $329.82 billion, a PE ratio of 25.61, a P/E/G ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.38. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $132.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $135.28.

The Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $18.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18 billion. The Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.92% and a return on equity of 30.69%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.17 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 23rd will be given a $0.8698 dividend. This is a positive change from The Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 22nd. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.60%. The Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is 67.97%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of The Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $139.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $153.00 to $148.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of The Procter & Gamble in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $149.00 target price on the stock. Independent Research raised The Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $149.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on The Procter & Gamble from $159.00 to $158.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $148.93.

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

