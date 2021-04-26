The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR) Position Decreased by Hallmark Capital Management Inc.

Hallmark Capital Management Inc. lowered its stake in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR) by 1.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 202,832 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 2,975 shares during the period. The Progressive makes up about 1.7% of Hallmark Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Hallmark Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in The Progressive were worth $19,392,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in PGR. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in The Progressive by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,170,430 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $313,492,000 after buying an additional 21,674 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Progressive in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,095,000. Truist Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of The Progressive by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 163,871 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $16,204,000 after purchasing an additional 7,466 shares in the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its holdings in The Progressive by 38.4% in the fourth quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 100,346 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $18,616,000 after buying an additional 27,817 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Inverness Counsel LLC NY increased its holdings in The Progressive by 28.1% in the fourth quarter. Inverness Counsel LLC NY now owns 682,239 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $67,460,000 after buying an additional 149,521 shares during the last quarter. 81.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:PGR traded down $0.05 during trading on Monday, hitting $100.71. 9,249 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,890,872. The Progressive Co. has a 52 week low of $71.25 and a 52 week high of $102.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a market cap of $58.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $94.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $93.28.

The Progressive (NYSE:PGR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The insurance provider reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.72. The Progressive had a return on equity of 28.89% and a net margin of 12.13%. The firm had revenue of $11.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.24 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.17 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that The Progressive Co. will post 7.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 7th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.40%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 6th. The Progressive’s payout ratio is presently 5.95%.

In other The Progressive news, insider Steven Broz sold 1,243 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.90, for a total value of $119,203.70. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 32,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,122,887.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO John P. Sauerland sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.40, for a total value of $1,096,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 332,721 shares in the company, valued at $30,410,699.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 15,594 shares of company stock worth $1,418,589 over the last three months. 0.38% of the stock is owned by insiders.

PGR has been the topic of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded The Progressive from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $92.00 to $90.00 in a report on Friday, January 8th. Edward Jones upgraded shares of The Progressive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of The Progressive from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $92.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of The Progressive from $108.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on The Progressive from $91.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $96.69.

The Progressive Profile

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

