The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR) Shares Sold by IBM Retirement Fund

IBM Retirement Fund lessened its stake in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR) by 7.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,995 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,721 shares during the period. IBM Retirement Fund’s holdings in The Progressive were worth $1,912,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Washington Trust Bank raised its stake in shares of The Progressive by 7.2% during the first quarter. Washington Trust Bank now owns 74,638 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $7,137,000 after purchasing an additional 5,036 shares during the last quarter. Dudley & Shanley Inc. raised its position in The Progressive by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Dudley & Shanley Inc. now owns 304,710 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $29,133,000 after buying an additional 18,475 shares during the last quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC raised its position in The Progressive by 11.8% during the 1st quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC now owns 20,685 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,978,000 after buying an additional 2,184 shares during the last quarter. BOKF NA lifted its stake in shares of The Progressive by 12.7% in the 1st quarter. BOKF NA now owns 41,118 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,931,000 after acquiring an additional 4,645 shares during the period. Finally, Trust Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Progressive by 21.7% in the first quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 4,698 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $449,000 after acquiring an additional 837 shares in the last quarter. 81.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CFO John P. Sauerland sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.40, for a total value of $1,096,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 332,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,410,699.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Steven Broz sold 1,243 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.90, for a total transaction of $119,203.70. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 32,564 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,122,887.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 15,594 shares of company stock worth $1,418,589. Corporate insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PGR opened at $100.76 on Monday. The Progressive Co. has a 12-month low of $71.25 and a 12-month high of $102.05. The stock has a market cap of $58.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.70, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a 50-day moving average of $94.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $93.28.

The Progressive (NYSE:PGR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 14th. The insurance provider reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.72. The business had revenue of $11.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.24 billion. The Progressive had a net margin of 12.13% and a return on equity of 28.89%. The company’s revenue was up 18.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.17 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that The Progressive Co. will post 7.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 7th were given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 6th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.40%. The Progressive’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.95%.

PGR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. B. Riley lifted their price objective on The Progressive from $88.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on The Progressive from $91.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded The Progressive from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $99.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, January 4th. Edward Jones upgraded shares of The Progressive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of The Progressive from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price target for the company from $92.00 to $90.00 in a report on Friday, January 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $96.69.

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

