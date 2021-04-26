The Progressive (NYSE:PGR) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Raymond James

The Progressive (NYSE:PGR)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating restated by investment analysts at Raymond James in a note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $115.00 price target on the insurance provider’s stock. Raymond James’ target price suggests a potential upside of 14.13% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on PGR. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of The Progressive from $108.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 1st. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of The Progressive from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $99.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 4th. B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of The Progressive from $88.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of The Progressive from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $92.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of The Progressive from $91.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The Progressive presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $96.69.

Get The Progressive alerts:

PGR stock opened at $100.76 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $58.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.70, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The Progressive has a 12-month low of $71.25 and a 12-month high of $102.05. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $94.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $93.28.

The Progressive (NYSE:PGR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The insurance provider reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.72. The Progressive had a net margin of 12.13% and a return on equity of 28.89%. The business had revenue of $11.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.24 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.17 earnings per share. The Progressive’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that The Progressive will post 7.4 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Steven Broz sold 1,243 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.90, for a total transaction of $119,203.70. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 32,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,122,887.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO John P. Sauerland sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.40, for a total transaction of $1,096,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 332,721 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,410,699.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 15,594 shares of company stock worth $1,418,589. Corporate insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Progressive by 12.3% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,710 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $355,000 after purchasing an additional 406 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its holdings in shares of The Progressive by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 837,728 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $80,096,000 after purchasing an additional 10,585 shares during the last quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN grew its holdings in shares of The Progressive by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN now owns 179,861 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $17,197,000 after purchasing an additional 3,027 shares during the last quarter. Nwam LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Progressive by 18.1% during the 1st quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 3,041 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $291,000 after purchasing an additional 466 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Reinhart Partners Inc. grew its holdings in The Progressive by 39.3% in the 1st quarter. Reinhart Partners Inc. now owns 182,354 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $17,435,000 after acquiring an additional 51,448 shares during the last quarter. 81.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The Progressive Company Profile

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

Read More: What is operating income?

Receive News & Ratings for The Progressive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Progressive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.