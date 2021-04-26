The RealReal, Inc. (NASDAQ:REAL) CEO Sells $50,307.75 in Stock

The RealReal, Inc. (NASDAQ:REAL) CEO Julie Wainwright sold 2,175 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.13, for a total value of $50,307.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,095,013 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $71,587,650.69. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of REAL traded up $0.38 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $24.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 83,218 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,475,283. The RealReal, Inc. has a one year low of $9.44 and a one year high of $30.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 3.46 and a current ratio of 3.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.16 billion, a PE ratio of -14.35 and a beta of 3.33. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $22.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.43.

The RealReal (NASDAQ:REAL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 21st. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.41) by ($0.08). The RealReal had a negative net margin of 46.90% and a negative return on equity of 48.99%. The business had revenue of $84.59 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $93.89 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.17) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that The RealReal, Inc. will post -1.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently commented on REAL. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on The RealReal from $17.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Cowen boosted their price target on The RealReal from $18.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus cut The RealReal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of The RealReal in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on The RealReal from $25.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.00.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of REAL. Arnhold LLC acquired a new position in shares of The RealReal in the fourth quarter valued at $63,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of The RealReal by 74.4% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of The RealReal in the fourth quarter valued at $169,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in shares of The RealReal by 13.1% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 14,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of The RealReal in the fourth quarter valued at $213,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.16% of the company’s stock.

The RealReal, Inc operates an online marketplace for consigned luxury goods. It offers various resale product categories, including women's, men's, kids', jewelry, and watches, as well as home and art products. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

