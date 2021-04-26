The RealReal, Inc. (NASDAQ:REAL) President Sells $20,146.23 in Stock

The RealReal, Inc. (NASDAQ:REAL) President Levesque Rati Sahi sold 871 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.13, for a total transaction of $20,146.23. Following the transaction, the president now owns 450,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,408,500. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Levesque Rati Sahi also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, April 26th, Levesque Rati Sahi sold 1,629 shares of The RealReal stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.80, for a total transaction of $38,770.20.

On Tuesday, February 23rd, Levesque Rati Sahi sold 19,012 shares of The RealReal stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.03, for a total transaction of $532,906.36.

On Tuesday, January 26th, Levesque Rati Sahi sold 1,629 shares of The RealReal stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.90, for a total transaction of $42,191.10.

Shares of NASDAQ:REAL traded up $0.38 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $24.09. 83,218 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,475,283. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 3.62 and a quick ratio of 3.46. The firm has a market cap of $2.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.43 and a beta of 3.33. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.43. The RealReal, Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.44 and a 1 year high of $30.22.

The RealReal (NASDAQ:REAL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 21st. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.41) by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $84.59 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $93.89 million. The RealReal had a negative return on equity of 48.99% and a negative net margin of 46.90%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.17) EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that The RealReal, Inc. will post -1.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of The RealReal by 74.4% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in shares of The RealReal by 13.1% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 14,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the period. Bailard Inc. boosted its position in The RealReal by 19.4% in the 4th quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 16,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $324,000 after buying an additional 2,700 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in The RealReal by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 79,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,545,000 after buying an additional 3,066 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in The RealReal in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $169,000. 84.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms recently weighed in on REAL. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The RealReal from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of The RealReal from $21.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of The RealReal from $17.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. BTIG Research increased their price objective on shares of The RealReal from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of The RealReal from $25.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The RealReal presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.00.

About The RealReal

The RealReal, Inc operates an online marketplace for consigned luxury goods. It offers various resale product categories, including women's, men's, kids', jewelry, and watches, as well as home and art products. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

