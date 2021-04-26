The Sandbox Trading Down 2.7% Over Last Week (SAND)

The Sandbox (CURRENCY:SAND) traded 20.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on April 26th. One The Sandbox coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.50 or 0.00000928 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. The Sandbox has a market cap of $342.93 million and $66.64 million worth of The Sandbox was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, The Sandbox has traded down 2.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get The Sandbox alerts:

Crust (CRU) traded up 14.8% against the dollar and now trades at $110.65 or 0.00205662 BTC.

PAC Global (PAC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0087 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Venus LTC (vLTC) traded 10.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.94 or 0.00009187 BTC.

Krios (GIG) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Polis (POLIS) traded 12.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000492 BTC.

Pizza (PIZZA) traded 16.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0761 or 0.00000141 BTC.

Startcoin (START) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0113 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Advanced Technology Coin (ARC) traded up 15.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0113 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Aston (ATX) traded up 13% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

The Sandbox Coin Profile

The Sandbox (SAND) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 5th, 2017. The Sandbox’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 686,821,749 coins. The official message board for The Sandbox is medium.com/sandbox-game . The official website for The Sandbox is www.sandbox.game/en . The Sandbox’s official Twitter account is @TheSandboxGame and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Sandbox is a community-driven platform where creators can monetize voxel ASSETS and gaming experiences on the blockchain. SAND holders will be also able to participate in the governance of the platform via a Decentralized Autonomous Organization (DAO), where they can exercise voting rights on key decisions of The Sandbox ecosystem. As a player, the user can create digital assets (Non-Fungible Tokens, aka NFTs), upload them to the marketplace, and drag-and-drop them to create game experiences with The Sandbox Game Maker. “

Buying and Selling The Sandbox

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as The Sandbox directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade The Sandbox should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy The Sandbox using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for The Sandbox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for The Sandbox and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.