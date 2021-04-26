The Shyft Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHYF) Shares Sold by Parthenon LLC

Parthenon LLC lessened its stake in The Shyft Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHYF) by 34.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 52,253 shares of the company’s stock after selling 28,000 shares during the period. Parthenon LLC owned 0.15% of The Shyft Group worth $1,944,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in The Shyft Group in the fourth quarter valued at $248,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in The Shyft Group by 63.2% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 38,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,094,000 after acquiring an additional 14,920 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp boosted its stake in The Shyft Group by 11.1% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 28,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $823,000 after acquiring an additional 2,896 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in The Shyft Group by 5,025.7% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 47,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,346,000 after acquiring an additional 46,488 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Centric Wealth Management acquired a new position in The Shyft Group in the fourth quarter valued at $1,391,000. Institutional investors own 75.15% of the company’s stock.

In other The Shyft Group news, insider Stephen K. Guillaume sold 3,659 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.54, for a total value of $148,335.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 61,714 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,501,885.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Daryl M. Adams sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.97, for a total transaction of $569,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 441,205 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,752,553.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 48,659 shares of company stock valued at $1,824,136 over the last three months. 3.95% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of SHYF traded up $0.27 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $37.82. 595 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 213,006. The Shyft Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $12.59 and a fifty-two week high of $43.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -469.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.60. The business’s 50 day moving average is $37.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

The Shyft Group (NASDAQ:SHYF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 11th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $171.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $170.49 million. The Shyft Group had a negative net margin of 0.39% and a positive return on equity of 28.06%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that The Shyft Group, Inc. will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 25th were issued a dividend of $0.025 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 24th. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.26%. The Shyft Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.06%.

SHYF has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of The Shyft Group from $34.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The Shyft Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 target price for the company in a research note on Saturday, March 13th. Finally, Colliers Securities increased their target price on shares of The Shyft Group from $25.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th.

The Shyft Group Profile

The Shyft Group, Inc, through its subsidiary Spartan Motors USA, Inc, manufactures and assembles specialty vehicles for the commercial vehicle and recreational vehicle industries in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Fleet Vehicles and Services (FVS), and Specialty Chassis and Vehicles (SCV).

