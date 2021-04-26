The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) Stock Position Reduced by New York State Teachers Retirement System

New York State Teachers Retirement System cut its stake in shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) by 5.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,285,109 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 73,378 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.12% of The Southern worth $79,882,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SO. Gleason Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of The Southern by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Gleason Group Inc. now owns 14,581 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $906,000 after buying an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN raised its holdings in shares of The Southern by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 7,658 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $476,000 after buying an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. raised its holdings in shares of The Southern by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 4,099 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $252,000 after buying an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Community Bank N.A. raised its holdings in shares of The Southern by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 20,526 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,261,000 after buying an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Finally, United Capital Management of KS Inc. raised its holdings in shares of The Southern by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. United Capital Management of KS Inc. now owns 9,969 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $612,000 after buying an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. 57.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SO has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on The Southern from $67.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Evercore ISI lowered The Southern from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $61.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Mizuho raised their price target on The Southern from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on The Southern from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on The Southern from $68.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.57.

In other news, EVP James Y. Kerr II sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.16, for a total value of $1,654,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 126,918 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,396,894.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.97, for a total value of $157,425.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 96,651 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,086,113.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 38,049 shares of company stock valued at $2,460,650. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of SO stock opened at $65.33 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $69.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.78, a P/E/G ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.39. The Southern Company has a fifty-two week low of $50.40 and a fifty-two week high of $66.40. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $61.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $60.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.90.

The Southern (NYSE:SO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The utilities provider reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $5.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.07 billion. The Southern had a return on equity of 10.08% and a net margin of 15.80%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.27 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that The Southern Company will post 3.19 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 17th will be paid a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 14th. This is a boost from The Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. The Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 82.32%.

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates in four segments: Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services. The company also constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy and battery energy storage projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

