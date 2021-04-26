The Southern (NYSE:SO) Price Target Raised to $62.00 at Morgan Stanley

The Southern (NYSE:SO) had its price target hoisted by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley from $57.00 to $62.00 in a research note issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “underweight” rating on the utilities provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective suggests a potential downside of 4.08% from the stock’s previous close.

SO has been the topic of a number of other reports. KeyCorp lifted their price target on The Southern from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Mizuho lifted their price target on The Southern from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Evercore ISI downgraded The Southern from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $61.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on The Southern from $67.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on The Southern from $68.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.93.

Shares of SO stock traded down $0.69 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $64.64. The company had a trading volume of 83,156 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,988,965. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $61.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $60.49. The Southern has a 52-week low of $50.40 and a 52-week high of $66.40. The stock has a market cap of $68.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.78, a PEG ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.73.

The Southern (NYSE:SO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The utilities provider reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.05. The Southern had a return on equity of 10.08% and a net margin of 15.80%. The company had revenue of $5.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.07 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.27 EPS. Analysts anticipate that The Southern will post 3.19 EPS for the current year.

In other The Southern news, insider Ann P. Daiss sold 5,549 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.75, for a total value of $348,199.75. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 18,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,171,291.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP James Y. Kerr II sold 25,000 shares of The Southern stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.16, for a total value of $1,654,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 126,918 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,396,894.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 38,049 shares of company stock valued at $2,460,650. Insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Southern during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Retirement Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Southern during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Southern during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Southern during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Field & Main Bank lifted its holdings in shares of The Southern by 66.7% during the 4th quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 500 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.62% of the company’s stock.

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates in four segments: Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services. The company also constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy and battery energy storage projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

