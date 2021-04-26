The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) Shares Acquired by Forte Capital LLC ADV

Forte Capital LLC ADV lifted its position in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) by 1.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 135,284 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,323 shares during the quarter. The TJX Companies accounts for approximately 1.4% of Forte Capital LLC ADV’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Forte Capital LLC ADV’s holdings in The TJX Companies were worth $8,949,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of The TJX Companies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of The TJX Companies by 4,522.2% in the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 416 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 407 shares in the last quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of The TJX Companies by 430.0% in the fourth quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 424 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 344 shares in the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in The TJX Companies during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, WD Rutherford LLC acquired a new stake in The TJX Companies during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.81% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on TJX. Gordon Haskett reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $68.00 price objective (down from $76.00) on shares of The TJX Companies in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of The TJX Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $73.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of The TJX Companies from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on The TJX Companies from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Guggenheim lifted their target price on The TJX Companies from $70.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.20.

Shares of TJX opened at $70.39 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $84.89 billion, a PE ratio of 117.32, a P/E/G ratio of 14.77 and a beta of 0.93. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $42.52 and a 12 month high of $71.06. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $66.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $64.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98.

The TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.12). The TJX Companies had a return on equity of 14.34% and a net margin of 2.24%. The business had revenue of $10.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.42 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.81 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 0.44 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 13th will be given a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 12th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.48%. The TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.95%.

In other news, Director Amy B. Lane sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.78, for a total value of $100,170.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 28,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,890,608.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Richard Sherr sold 40,253 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.84, for a total transaction of $2,771,016.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 97,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,711,280.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

About The TJX Companies

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; fine jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

