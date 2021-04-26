The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) Shares Sold by Bokf Na

Bokf Na decreased its position in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) by 4.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 70,230 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 3,130 shares during the quarter. Bokf Na’s holdings in The TJX Companies were worth $4,645,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TJX. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of The TJX Companies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its stake in The TJX Companies by 4,522.2% during the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 416 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 407 shares during the last quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors raised its position in The TJX Companies by 430.0% in the fourth quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 424 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares during the period. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in shares of The TJX Companies in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, WD Rutherford LLC purchased a new position in shares of The TJX Companies during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.81% of the company’s stock.

Get The TJX Companies alerts:

TJX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of The TJX Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $73.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of The TJX Companies from $73.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on The TJX Companies from $84.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 29th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on The TJX Companies from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating on shares of The TJX Companies in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The TJX Companies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.20.

Shares of The TJX Companies stock opened at $70.39 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $66.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $64.48. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $42.52 and a 12-month high of $71.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The stock has a market cap of $84.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 117.32, a PEG ratio of 14.77 and a beta of 0.93.

The TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.12). The TJX Companies had a net margin of 2.24% and a return on equity of 14.34%. The company had revenue of $10.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.42 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.81 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 13th will be issued a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 12th. The TJX Companies’s payout ratio is 38.95%.

In related news, EVP Richard Sherr sold 40,253 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.84, for a total transaction of $2,771,016.52. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 97,491 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,711,280.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Amy B. Lane sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.78, for a total transaction of $100,170.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 28,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,890,608.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The TJX Companies Profile

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; fine jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

Recommended Story: What is an economic bubble?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TJX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX).

Receive News & Ratings for The TJX Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The TJX Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.