The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) Stock Holdings Reduced by Reilly Financial Advisors LLC

Reilly Financial Advisors LLC lowered its position in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) by 4.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,999 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 674 shares during the quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in The Travelers Companies were worth $2,105,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of TRV. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in The Travelers Companies in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Dimension Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in The Travelers Companies in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in The Travelers Companies in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. CX Institutional grew its stake in The Travelers Companies by 201.2% in the fourth quarter. CX Institutional now owns 253 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Travelers Companies by 193.3% during the 1st quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 261 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.82% of the company’s stock.

Get The Travelers Companies alerts:

In other news, CFO Daniel S. Frey sold 1,485 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.90, for a total value of $230,026.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 846 shares in the company, valued at approximately $131,045.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Alan D. Schnitzer sold 60,979 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total value of $9,451,745.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 238,213 shares in the company, valued at $36,923,015. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 100,194 shares of company stock worth $15,262,709. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on TRV shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on The Travelers Companies from $156.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. MKM Partners upped their price target on The Travelers Companies from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on The Travelers Companies from $129.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Argus boosted their price objective on The Travelers Companies from $138.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on The Travelers Companies from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The Travelers Companies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $153.25.

The Travelers Companies stock traded down $0.73 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $157.11. The stock had a trading volume of 3,799 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,427,229. The company has a 50-day moving average of $153.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $139.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a market cap of $39.51 billion, a PE ratio of 18.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.77. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $85.10 and a fifty-two week high of $161.18.

The Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The insurance provider reported $2.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.37 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $7.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.45 billion. The Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 8.63% and a net margin of 7.13%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.62 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 8.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 10th will be paid a $0.88 dividend. This is a positive change from The Travelers Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 9th. The Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.42%.

About The Travelers Companies

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United states and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

Featured Story: Trading Halts Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV).

Receive News & Ratings for The Travelers Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Travelers Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.