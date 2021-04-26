The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) Vice Chairman Sells $1,567,700.00 in Stock

The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 10,000 shares of The Travelers Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.77, for a total transaction of $1,567,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 255,261 shares in the company, valued at $40,017,266.97. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

NYSE TRV traded down $2.11 during trading on Monday, reaching $155.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,033,186 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,422,177. The company has a current ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.16 billion, a PE ratio of 18.04, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.77. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $153.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $139.89. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $85.10 and a 1-year high of $161.18.

The Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The insurance provider reported $2.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.37 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $7.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.45 billion. The Travelers Companies had a net margin of 7.13% and a return on equity of 8.63%. The company’s revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.62 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 8.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 10th will be paid a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 9th. This is a boost from The Travelers Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.26%. The Travelers Companies’s payout ratio is 35.42%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Seelaus Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Travelers Companies in the first quarter worth $920,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its stake in shares of The Travelers Companies by 2.8% in the first quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 2,907 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $437,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in shares of The Travelers Companies by 32.5% in the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 820 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $123,000 after buying an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV lifted its stake in shares of The Travelers Companies by 13.1% in the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 57,091 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $8,587,000 after buying an additional 6,615 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Travelers Companies in the first quarter worth $129,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.82% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on TRV shares. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of The Travelers Companies from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of The Travelers Companies from $142.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of The Travelers Companies from $129.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of The Travelers Companies from $156.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Argus lifted their target price on shares of The Travelers Companies from $138.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Travelers Companies has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $153.25.

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United states and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

