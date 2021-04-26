The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) is YHB Investment Advisors Inc.’s 10th Largest Position

YHB Investment Advisors Inc. cut its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 3.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 115,166 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 4,404 shares during the quarter. The Walt Disney accounts for about 1.9% of YHB Investment Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. YHB Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in The Walt Disney were worth $21,566,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Flagship Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Walt Disney during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Walt Disney during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Kinloch Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Walt Disney during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC grew its stake in shares of The Walt Disney by 50.9% during the 4th quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC now owns 163 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Finally, Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Walt Disney during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. 62.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Zenia B. Mucha sold 33,969 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.12, for a total transaction of $6,220,403.28. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 53,589 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,813,217.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Mary Jayne Parker sold 7,436 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.60, for a total transaction of $1,380,121.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 839,487 shares of company stock valued at $158,444,151 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE DIS opened at $183.02 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $189.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $167.22. The company has a market capitalization of $332.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -115.11, a P/E/G ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The Walt Disney Company has a 1 year low of $98.86 and a 1 year high of $203.02.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The entertainment giant reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.77. The business had revenue of $16.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.84 billion. The Walt Disney had a negative net margin of 4.38% and a positive return on equity of 4.05%. As a group, research analysts expect that The Walt Disney Company will post 1.69 EPS for the current year.

DIS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of The Walt Disney from $182.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The Walt Disney from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $193.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of The Walt Disney from $205.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of The Walt Disney from $200.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of The Walt Disney from $201.00 to $219.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $191.69.

The Walt Disney Company Profile

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates domestic cable networks under the Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, and National Geographic brands; and television broadcast network under the ABC brand, as well as eight domestic television stations.

