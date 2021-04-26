The Wendy’s Company (NASDAQ:WEN) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.14 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that The Wendy’s Company (NASDAQ:WEN) will announce earnings of $0.14 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Nine analysts have provided estimates for The Wendy’s’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.13 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.16. The Wendy’s posted earnings of $0.09 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 55.6%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, May 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that The Wendy’s will report full year earnings of $0.69 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.67 to $0.72. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $0.80 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.76 to $0.87. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover The Wendy’s.

The Wendy’s (NASDAQ:WEN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The restaurant operator reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $474.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $476.59 million. The Wendy’s had a net margin of 6.70% and a return on equity of 21.11%. The business’s revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.08 EPS.

WEN has been the topic of several recent research reports. TheStreet cut The Wendy’s from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Argus reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of The Wendy’s in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Cleveland Research started coverage on The Wendy’s in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Wedbush dropped their target price on The Wendy’s from $28.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut The Wendy’s from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.42.

WEN stock traded down $0.39 during trading on Monday, hitting $22.21. The company had a trading volume of 2,163,585 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,110,152. The firm has a market cap of $4.93 billion, a PE ratio of 46.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 1.05. The Wendy’s has a 1-year low of $18.51 and a 1-year high of $24.91. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $21.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.64.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 5th were paid a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.62%. This is a positive change from The Wendy’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. The Wendy’s’s dividend payout ratio is presently 61.02%.

In related news, insider E.J. Wunsch bought 7,500 shares of The Wendy’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $18.98 per share, with a total value of $142,350.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 80,477 shares in the company, valued at $1,527,453.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 20.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of WEN. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in The Wendy’s by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 95,629 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,131,000 after acquiring an additional 3,548 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank raised its holdings in The Wendy’s by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 24,121 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $529,000 after acquiring an additional 1,079 shares during the last quarter. Pflug Koory LLC raised its holdings in The Wendy’s by 30.4% in the 4th quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 3,657 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 852 shares during the last quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. increased its holdings in shares of The Wendy’s by 15.0% during the 4th quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 15,360 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $337,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Wendy’s by 16.0% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 20,028 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $440,000 after buying an additional 2,757 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.37% of the company’s stock.

About The Wendy’s

The Wendy's Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a quick-service restaurant company. It operates through three segments: Wendy's U.S., Wendy's International, and Global Real Estate & Development. The company is involved in operating, developing, and franchising a system of quick-service restaurants specializing in hamburger sandwiches.

