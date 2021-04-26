THEKEY (TKY) Price Tops $0.0019 on Top Exchanges

THEKEY (CURRENCY:TKY) traded up 4.8% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on April 26th. One THEKEY coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0019 or 0.00000004 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. THEKEY has a market cap of $12.11 million and approximately $157,574.00 worth of THEKEY was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, THEKEY has traded down 34.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

THEKEY Profile

THEKEY is a coin. It launched on January 28th, 2018. THEKEY’s total supply is 9,795,844,687 coins and its circulating supply is 6,210,789,109 coins. The official website for THEKEY is www.thekey.vip . The Reddit community for THEKEY is /r/THEKEYOFFICIAL and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . THEKEY’s official Twitter account is @thekeyvip and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “THEKEY Project Team is developing an identification verification (IDV) tool based on the NEO blockchain. THEKEY IDV tool will feature a dynamic multi-dimension identification (BDMI) by using Personally Identifiable Information (PII) which is exclusively authorized by government authorities. The IDV tool already deployed and is being used for mobile social insurance in two pilot cities, in which people can receive their payment for their pension or healthcare insurance reimbursement. Moreover, the THEKEY team plans to deploy it in another 41 cities, converting more than 130 million people. “

THEKEY Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as THEKEY directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire THEKEY should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy THEKEY using one of the exchanges listed above.

