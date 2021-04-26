Theratechnologies (NASDAQ:THTX) PT Raised to $8.00

Theratechnologies (NASDAQ:THTX) had its price objective upped by equities researchers at Canaccord Genuity from $7.00 to $8.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 133.24% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and set a $2.00 target price on shares of Theratechnologies in a research note on Sunday, January 31st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Theratechnologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, February 27th. Finally, Leede Jones Gab lowered Theratechnologies from a “speculative buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Theratechnologies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.55.

Shares of THTX stock opened at $3.43 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $321.87 million, a P/E ratio of -11.06 and a beta of 1.79. The business’s 50 day moving average is $3.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.64. Theratechnologies has a 12-month low of $1.68 and a 12-month high of $4.25.

Theratechnologies (NASDAQ:THTX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 13th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.02). Theratechnologies had a negative net margin of 37.22% and a negative return on equity of 135.78%. On average, research analysts predict that Theratechnologies will post -0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Tranquility Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Theratechnologies during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Theratechnologies in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new position in Theratechnologies in the fourth quarter worth about $91,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new position in Theratechnologies in the first quarter worth about $384,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Theratechnologies by 152.6% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 130,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $325,000 after purchasing an additional 78,606 shares during the period. 6.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Theratechnologies Company Profile

Theratechnologies Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of various therapies to address the unmet medical needs in the United States, Canada, and Europe. The company offers EGRIFTA and EGRIFTA SV, for the reduction of excess abdominal fat in human immunodeficiency virus (HIV)-infected patients with lipodystrophy; and Trogarzo, an injection refers to ibalizumab for the treatment of multidrug resistant HIV-1 infected patients.

