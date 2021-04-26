THETA (THETA) Market Capitalization Tops $10.25 Billion

THETA (CURRENCY:THETA) traded 13.1% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on April 26th. In the last seven days, THETA has traded 7.4% lower against the US dollar. THETA has a total market cap of $10.25 billion and $678.51 million worth of THETA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One THETA coin can now be bought for $10.25 or 0.00019442 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $33.48 or 0.00063523 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001897 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $32.04 or 0.00060798 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 13.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $385.76 or 0.00731987 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $49.43 or 0.00093797 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000344 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,851.85 or 0.07308884 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001897 BTC.

About THETA

THETA is a coin. Its genesis date was November 23rd, 2017. THETA’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for THETA is /r/theta_network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for THETA is www.thetatoken.org . THETA’s official Twitter account is @ThetaToken

According to CryptoCompare, “Theta is a decentralized video delivery network, powered by users. The Theta mainnet was launched on March 15th, 2019 with the swap from ERC20 (Ethereum) Theta Tokens to native Theta Tokens on the Theta blockchain. To make sure that you receive your Theta Tokens on the mainnet as well as the 1:5 distribution of Theta Fuel, download the new Theta wallet for Android OS or Apple iOS and move your tokens there. “

Buying and Selling THETA

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as THETA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire THETA should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy THETA using one of the exchanges listed above.

