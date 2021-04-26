Thisoption Reaches Market Cap of $5.16 Million (TONS)

Thisoption (CURRENCY:TONS) traded 18.5% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on April 26th. During the last week, Thisoption has traded 4% lower against the US dollar. Thisoption has a market capitalization of $5.16 million and $4.21 million worth of Thisoption was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Thisoption coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.94 or 0.00001728 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 17.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00002398 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001846 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $33.04 or 0.00060988 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 14% against the dollar and now trades at $154.19 or 0.00284634 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.44 or 0.00004506 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $543.94 or 0.01004111 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $392.22 or 0.00724051 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 15.6% against the dollar and now trades at $13.96 or 0.00025774 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $54,004.08 or 0.99692202 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About Thisoption

Thisoption’s total supply is 180,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,514,569 coins. Thisoption’s official message board is medium.com/@thisoption.com . Thisoption’s official Twitter account is @thisoption and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Thisoption is extons.io

Buying and Selling Thisoption

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Thisoption directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Thisoption should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Thisoption using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

