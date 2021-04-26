Thore Cash Market Cap Reaches $70,321.15 (TCH)

Thore Cash (CURRENCY:TCH) traded 61.9% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on April 25th. One Thore Cash coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC on exchanges. Thore Cash has a total market capitalization of $70,321.15 and approximately $70,243.00 worth of Thore Cash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Thore Cash has traded up 52.6% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000505 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $239.18 or 0.00457725 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.30 or 0.00004405 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 17.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0479 or 0.00000092 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000307 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000331 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.18 or 0.00006084 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000670 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000604 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00002664 BTC.

Thore Cash Coin Profile

Thore Cash (CRYPTO:TCH) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 15th, 2018. Thore Cash’s total supply is 111,111,111 coins and its circulating supply is 55,056,178 coins. Thore Cash’s official website is www.thorecash.com/thorecash.html . Thore Cash’s official Twitter account is @Thr_Official

According to CryptoCompare, “Thorecash makes crypto-lending and investments accessible to the masses, cuts the red-tape. Thore platform simply aims to interconnect the $1 billion Crypto assets fractured across the world of crypto. The ThoreCash network is a blockchain purpose-designed for investments. It aims to connect fundraisers to investors with similar goals. And, the use of a distributed ledger system ensures a permanent record of lending and borrowing interactions on the platform. “

Thore Cash Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Thore Cash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Thore Cash should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Thore Cash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

