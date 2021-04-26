ThoreCoin Price Tops $10,104.97 (THR)

ThoreCoin (CURRENCY:THR) traded 2.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on April 26th. One ThoreCoin coin can now be bought for approximately $10,104.97 or 0.18894654 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. ThoreCoin has a market cap of $875.96 million and approximately $22,456.00 worth of ThoreCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, ThoreCoin has traded 5.2% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get ThoreCoin alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded up 25.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00002642 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001870 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.53 or 0.00062696 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $151.89 or 0.00284001 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 10.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.54 or 0.00004752 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $533.33 or 0.00997239 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 13.1% against the dollar and now trades at $385.32 or 0.00720486 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 11% against the dollar and now trades at $13.63 or 0.00025482 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $53,318.87 or 0.99697659 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About ThoreCoin

ThoreCoin launched on February 24th, 2018. ThoreCoin’s total supply is 100,000 coins and its circulating supply is 86,686 coins. ThoreCoin’s official Twitter account is @Thr_Official and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for ThoreCoin is https://reddit.com/r/ThoreCoin . ThoreCoin’s official website is www.thorecoin.com . ThoreCoin’s official message board is medium.com/@Thorenetwork

According to CryptoCompare, “THR represents a basket of top-traded high-demand coins Simply put, it’s a Basket of Multiple cryptocurrencies in which the user can invest by buying tokens, without the need to buy each cryptocurrency separately It’s an opportunity to participate in the growth of cryptocurrencies It’s a simple and comprehensible solution as the user need to monitor only one price – the price of the #THR Token by buying a token, user gets a share in this portfolio, THR token is traded like any other coin 24/7. Thorecoin has moved from Ethereum to Waves “

ThoreCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ThoreCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ThoreCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ThoreCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ThoreCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ThoreCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.