ThredUp (NASDAQ:TDUP) Coverage Initiated at KeyCorp

Posted by on Apr 26th, 2021


KeyCorp began coverage on shares of ThredUp (NASDAQ:TDUP) in a research note issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage set an “overweight” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 18.34% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on TDUP. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of ThredUp in a report on Monday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of ThredUp in a report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Barclays began coverage on shares of ThredUp in a report on Monday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of ThredUp in a report on Monday. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of ThredUp in a report on Monday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.86.

Shares of ThredUp stock traded down $0.52 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $18.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,287 shares, compared to its average volume of 876,279. ThredUp has a 1-year low of $14.23 and a 1-year high of $31.60.

ThredUp Company Profile

ThredUp Inc operates online resale platforms for women's and kids' apparel, shoes, and accessories. The company was founded in 2009 and is based in Oakland, California.

