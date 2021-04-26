ThredUp (NASDAQ:TDUP) Now Covered by Analysts at Barclays

Stock analysts at Barclays began coverage on shares of ThredUp (NASDAQ:TDUP) in a note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm set an “overweight” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. Barclays‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 2.21% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. William Blair initiated coverage on ThredUp in a report on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group started coverage on ThredUp in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley started coverage on ThredUp in a research note on Monday. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp started coverage on ThredUp in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler started coverage on ThredUp in a research note on Monday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.86.

Shares of TDUP traded down $0.52 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $18.59. 7,287 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 876,279. ThredUp has a 12 month low of $14.23 and a 12 month high of $31.60.

ThredUp Company Profile

ThredUp Inc operates online resale platforms for women's and kids' apparel, shoes, and accessories. The company was founded in 2009 and is based in Oakland, California.

Analyst Recommendations for ThredUp (NASDAQ:TDUP)

