ThredUp (NASDAQ:TDUP) Now Covered by Analysts at Barclays

Stock analysts at Barclays began coverage on shares of ThredUp (NASDAQ:TDUP) in a note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm set an “overweight” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. Barclays‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 2.21% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. William Blair initiated coverage on ThredUp in a report on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group started coverage on ThredUp in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley started coverage on ThredUp in a research note on Monday. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp started coverage on ThredUp in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler started coverage on ThredUp in a research note on Monday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.86.

Shares of TDUP traded down $0.52 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $18.59. 7,287 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 876,279. ThredUp has a 12 month low of $14.23 and a 12 month high of $31.60.

ThredUp Inc operates online resale platforms for women's and kids' apparel, shoes, and accessories. The company was founded in 2009 and is based in Oakland, California.

