ThredUp (NASDAQ:TDUP) Now Covered by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Research analysts at Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of ThredUp (NASDAQ:TDUP) in a report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm set an “equal weight” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price indicates a potential downside of 13.93% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Telsey Advisory Group assumed coverage on ThredUp in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler began coverage on ThredUp in a report on Monday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on ThredUp in a report on Monday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. KeyCorp began coverage on ThredUp in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. Finally, William Blair initiated coverage on ThredUp in a report on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.86.

NASDAQ:TDUP traded down $0.52 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $18.59. 7,287 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 876,279. ThredUp has a twelve month low of $14.23 and a twelve month high of $31.60.

ThredUp Inc operates online resale platforms for women's and kids' apparel, shoes, and accessories. The company was founded in 2009 and is based in Oakland, California.

