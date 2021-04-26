ThredUp (NASDAQ:TDUP) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Telsey Advisory Group

Equities researchers at Telsey Advisory Group assumed coverage on shares of ThredUp (NASDAQ:TDUP) in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 7.58% from the company’s previous close.

TDUP has been the topic of a number of other reports. KeyCorp started coverage on ThredUp in a research report on Monday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler started coverage on ThredUp in a research report on Monday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. William Blair started coverage on ThredUp in a research report on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on ThredUp in a research report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on ThredUp in a research report on Monday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.86.

TDUP traded down $0.52 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $18.59. 7,287 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 876,279. ThredUp has a 1-year low of $14.23 and a 1-year high of $31.60.

About ThredUp

ThredUp Inc operates online resale platforms for women's and kids' apparel, shoes, and accessories. The company was founded in 2009 and is based in Oakland, California.

