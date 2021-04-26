Thrive Token Hits 24 Hour Volume of $8,954.00 (THRT)

Thrive Token (CURRENCY:THRT) traded 997.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on April 26th. One Thrive Token coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0054 or 0.00000010 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Thrive Token has a market capitalization of $554,706.37 and $8,954.00 worth of Thrive Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Thrive Token has traded down 19.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $34.71 or 0.00064650 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 17.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.58 or 0.00019705 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001863 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.62 or 0.00060742 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 15.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $399.96 or 0.00744857 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $50.38 or 0.00093822 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000344 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,072.19 or 0.07583781 BTC.

Thrive Token Profile

Thrive Token is a coin. It was first traded on April 12th, 2018. Thrive Token’s total supply is 202,027,490 coins and its circulating supply is 103,247,500 coins. Thrive Token’s official Twitter account is @WeareThrivelabs . Thrive Token’s official message board is medium.com/@thriveico . The official website for Thrive Token is ico.thrivelabs.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Thrive is a blockchain-based marketplace to buy and sell advertising. It provides the consumers with the possibility of receiving rewards for sharing their data and reviewing the quality of websites on Thrives ecosystem. Features like premium placements, accurate reach or brand security are meant to be available for the publishers and advertisers at Thrive. ThriveToken is an Ethereum-based token and is native to Thrive. THRT ERC20 token is the only digital/fiat coin used in the Thrive marketplace and it is used as a medium for rewards payments for data sharing or website reviews. “

Thrive Token Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Thrive Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Thrive Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Thrive Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

