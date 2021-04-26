thyssenkrupp AG (FRA:TKA) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of thyssenkrupp AG (FRA:TKA) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is €11.66 ($13.72).

Several brokerages have commented on TKA. Baader Bank set a €12.60 ($14.82) price target on shares of thyssenkrupp and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. DZ Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of thyssenkrupp in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €13.00 ($15.29) price target on shares of thyssenkrupp and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Morgan Stanley set a €8.10 ($9.53) price objective on shares of thyssenkrupp and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €17.00 ($20.00) price objective on shares of thyssenkrupp and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th.

Shares of TKA stock opened at €10.74 ($12.64) on Monday. thyssenkrupp has a 52 week low of €20.70 ($24.35) and a 52 week high of €27.01 ($31.78). The firm has a 50 day moving average of €11.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of €8.37.

thyssenkrupp AG operates in the areas of automotive technology, industrial components, plant technology, marine systems, steel, and materials services in Germany, the United States, China, and internationally. The company's Automotive Technology segment develops and manufactures components and systems and automated production systems for the automotive industry.

