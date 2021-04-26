Tiaa Fsb Buys Shares of 10,240 iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

Tiaa Fsb bought a new stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 10,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,168,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Bangor Savings Bank lifted its position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 2.3% in the first quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 3,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $439,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 1.6% in the first quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC now owns 5,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $633,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 1.6% in the first quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $715,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Grassi Investment Management lifted its position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 2.1% in the first quarter. Grassi Investment Management now owns 4,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $560,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Secure Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 4.0% in the first quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC now owns 2,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $297,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:DVY opened at $117.23 on Monday. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a fifty-two week low of $72.40 and a fifty-two week high of $118.13. The business has a 50-day moving average of $114.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $102.21.

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

