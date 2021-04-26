Tiaa Fsb Has $1.12 Million Stake in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN)

Tiaa Fsb trimmed its stake in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN) by 18.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,475 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,142 shares during the period. Tiaa Fsb’s holdings in AstraZeneca were worth $1,118,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in AstraZeneca by 15.3% in the first quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the period. Aries Wealth Management grew its holdings in AstraZeneca by 16.6% during the 1st quarter. Aries Wealth Management now owns 11,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $583,000 after acquiring an additional 1,665 shares during the period. PDS Planning Inc grew its holdings in AstraZeneca by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 4,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the period. Barnett & Company Inc. grew its holdings in AstraZeneca by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 27,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,367,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Finally, Timber Creek Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in AstraZeneca by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC now owns 76,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,811,000 after acquiring an additional 5,165 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded AstraZeneca from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. AlphaValue upgraded AstraZeneca to a “reduce” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 30th. Argus reissued a “hold” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Societe Generale reissued a “buy” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $83.40.

Shares of NASDAQ AZN opened at $52.26 on Monday. AstraZeneca PLC has a fifty-two week low of $46.48 and a fifty-two week high of $64.94. The stock has a market cap of $137.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.44, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.96. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.97.

AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.14). AstraZeneca had a net margin of 9.65% and a return on equity of 37.23%. The business had revenue of $7.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.98 billion. On average, sell-side analysts predict that AstraZeneca PLC will post 2 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th were given a $0.95 dividend. This is a boost from AstraZeneca’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 25th. This represents a yield of 2.7%. AstraZeneca’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 106.29%.

AstraZeneca PLC discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes prescription medicines in the areas of oncology, cardiovascular, renal and metabolism, respiratory, infection, neuroscience, and gastroenterology worldwide. The company's marketed products include Tagrisso, Lynparza, Imfinzi, Enhertu, Koselugo, Lumoxiti, Equidacent, Zoladex, Faslodex, Iressa, Arimidex, Casodex/Cosudex, and others for oncology diseases; Onglyza, Bydureon, Lokelma, Byetta, Qtern, Symlin, and others for cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism diseases; and Symbicort, Pulmicort, Fasenra, Daliresp/Daxas, Duaklir, Tudorza/Eklira, Bevespi, Breztri, Anifrolumab, and others for respiratory and immunology diseases.

