Tiaa Fsb Has $1.57 Million Position in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM)

Tiaa Fsb cut its stake in shares of Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) by 7.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,503 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 1,229 shares during the quarter. Tiaa Fsb’s holdings in Yum! Brands were worth $1,569,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in YUM. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Yum! Brands by 20.2% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 30,619,571 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $3,322,353,000 after buying an additional 5,147,447 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Yum! Brands in the 4th quarter worth about $301,006,000. Magellan Asset Management Ltd raised its position in shares of Yum! Brands by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 16,956,927 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,840,844,000 after acquiring an additional 753,492 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in shares of Yum! Brands in the 4th quarter worth about $67,340,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in shares of Yum! Brands by 102.9% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,004,109 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $91,675,000 after acquiring an additional 509,205 shares in the last quarter. 75.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on YUM shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Yum! Brands from $125.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. MKM Partners lifted their price objective on Yum! Brands from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Yum! Brands from $107.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Yum! Brands from $103.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on Yum! Brands in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $118.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $108.44.

In other news, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 1,362 shares of Yum! Brands stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.47, for a total transaction of $161,356.14. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 22,256 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,636,668.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 1,282 shares of Yum! Brands stock in a transaction on Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.00, for a total value of $138,456.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 22,256 shares in the company, valued at $2,403,648. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of YUM opened at $117.72 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $110.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $105.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.93. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a 52 week low of $77.58 and a 52 week high of $118.97.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The restaurant operator reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $1.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.72 billion. Yum! Brands had a negative return on equity of 12.42% and a net margin of 18.78%. The company’s revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.00 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th were paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 11th. This is an increase from Yum! Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. Yum! Brands’s dividend payout ratio is 56.34%.

YUM! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. It operates through four segments: the KFC Division, the Pizza Hut Division, the Taco Bell Division, and the Habit Burger Grill Division. The company operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, and The Habit Burger Grill brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, made-to-order chargrilled burgers, sandwiches, Mexican-style food categories, and other food products.

